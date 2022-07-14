Texas Man Steals What Police Never Expected Would Be Stolen

A Texas man has allegedly committed an unthinkable and unexpected crime.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said 26 aluminum plans from four fields at a park, including the dugouts, were missing, according to KHOU. The planks are bleacher seats, Lieutenant Jim Slack said. "They have clips underneath it. He simply removed the clips with some tools and just physically drug them to his property," he said.

Now, the Montgomery County park must spend over $10,000 replacing these bleacher seats. "It’s just horrible. I think about the children and the parents," Gerald Martin with the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office said. "$10,000 goes a long way keeping the parks up."

The metal was found at a local scrap yard after police obtained a warrant. On the same day, officials arrested a suspect for felony theft after running into him at an unrelated traffic stop. "He came to this traffic stop because the people (who were stopped) were phoning a friend to come pick up a vehicle as they were getting arrested," Slack said.

Slack added, "It’s an easy target, and unfortunately he took advantage of the situation. And ultimately he stole from the families of east Montgomery County," Slack said.