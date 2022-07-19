Justin Bieber Confirms When 'Justice' World Tour Will Resume

Justin Bieber has confirmed his Justice world tour will resume later this month, according to NME. His next show will take place on July 31st at Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. The tour initially kicked off in February this year but Bieber had to postpone several North American dates due to what was then referred to as a "sickness."

It was later revealed that the singer had developed a rare neurological disorder called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had temporarily paralyzed the entire right side of his face. As a result, the rest of his North American tour dates were postponed and a statement was released reassuring fans that, "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

After resuming at the Lucca Summer Festival, Bieber will continue the tour through Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. However, dates for the postponed North American shows have not yet been rescheduled. According to NME, a press release confirmed they will be announced "very soon."

The latest update on Bieber's health came from his mentor Usher who reassured fans that the singer was doing well. “He is doing great,” Usher told Extra. “Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”

For more information on the Justice Tour, click here.