Usher Gives Update On Justin Bieber's Condition Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis
By Tony M. Centeno
July 18, 2022
Usher has offered some reassurance to fans of Justin Bieber who have been wondering about the singer's condition since he recently revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.
During an interview Extra published on Sunday, July 17, Usher provided an update on his mentee. According to the "Good Love" singer, Bieber is recovering and felt good enough to link up while they were on vacation.
“He is doing great,” Usher said. “Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”
"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey," he added. "I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”
Justin Bieber revealed his diagnosis in a detailed video that showed the extent of his symptoms. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a virus that affected a nerve in the singer's ear, which caused the left side of his face to be paralyzed. Bieber's diagnosis caused him to reschedule a string of tour dates.
"As you can see this eye is not blinking,” Bieber said in the video. “I can't smile on this side of my face... So there's full paralysis on this side of my face.”
Usher's good news comes a month after Bieber's wife, Hailey, revealed that the singer had been recovering nicely everyday since he diagnosed. At this time, there's no word on when Bieber will be good enough to return to the stage. However, it's great to know that he's making a full recovery.