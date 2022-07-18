"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey," he added. "I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”



Justin Bieber revealed his diagnosis in a detailed video that showed the extent of his symptoms. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a virus that affected a nerve in the singer's ear, which caused the left side of his face to be paralyzed. Bieber's diagnosis caused him to reschedule a string of tour dates.



"As you can see this eye is not blinking,” Bieber said in the video. “I can't smile on this side of my face... So there's full paralysis on this side of my face.”



Usher's good news comes a month after Bieber's wife, Hailey, revealed that the singer had been recovering nicely everyday since he diagnosed. At this time, there's no word on when Bieber will be good enough to return to the stage. However, it's great to know that he's making a full recovery.