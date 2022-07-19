Message In A Bottle Found 27 Years Later Along Texas Beach

A message in a bottle was found 27 years after it was left behind along a Texas beach.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the bottle was found by a group picking up more than 400 pounds of trash at Highland Bayou Park.

Terry Pettijohn explained, "I'm walking along the shore there, and I saw the bottle. It was buried about halfway. I said, you know, I think we've got a note in the bottle."

The note inside read, "It you find this please call." It then listed two numbers. "If not home, leave it on answer machine. Please leave #." There were four signatures at the bottom.

Pettijohn said that as soon as they read the note they called the numbers, but they were no longer in service. They were able to track down one of the signatures on Facebook.