Mysterious Substance Explodes After Being Discovered At Lynnwood Store

A sudden explosion at a police station near Seattle is leaving behind more questions than answers, according to FOX 13.

On July 16, Lynnwood police responded to a call about abandoned clothing and drug paraphernalia at a hobby store on 193rd and 60th Ave W. Officers took the evidence back to the police station, and as they were analyzing the belongings, a small ball filled with unknown powder suddenly exploded, reporters say.

The loud blast forced authorities to evacuate the building to prevent further exposure to dangerous chemicals. Three officers were reportedly rushed to the hospital. Police say two of them were in the room when the explosion happened, leaving them with a ringing in their ears. One of them had a piece of shrapnel lodged in his cheek, according to the news station.

The Lynnwood Fire Department examined the scene for hazardous materials and determined the area to be safe. Authorities suspect the powder was homemade and crafted from volatile chemicals.

They're still searching for the person who possessed the abandoned items, but no word on if they'll face charges. Police also don't know if they were targeting authorities or the store.

