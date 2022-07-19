Mysterious Substance Explodes After Being Discovered At Lynnwood Store

By Zuri Anderson

July 19, 2022

A sudden explosion at a police station near Seattle is leaving behind more questions than answers, according to FOX 13.

On July 16, Lynnwood police responded to a call about abandoned clothing and drug paraphernalia at a hobby store on 193rd and 60th Ave W. Officers took the evidence back to the police station, and as they were analyzing the belongings, a small ball filled with unknown powder suddenly exploded, reporters say.

The loud blast forced authorities to evacuate the building to prevent further exposure to dangerous chemicals. Three officers were reportedly rushed to the hospital. Police say two of them were in the room when the explosion happened, leaving them with a ringing in their ears. One of them had a piece of shrapnel lodged in his cheek, according to the news station.

The Lynnwood Fire Department examined the scene for hazardous materials and determined the area to be safe. Authorities suspect the powder was homemade and crafted from volatile chemicals.

They're still searching for the person who possessed the abandoned items, but no word on if they'll face charges. Police also don't know if they were targeting authorities or the store.

Stranger situations like this have happened in other parts of the U.S. An Arizona man was arrested after a bowling ball randomly explodes near his home.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.