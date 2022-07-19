This Is The Most Famous Band From Wisconsin

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?

Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They looked at reputation, record sales and awards, considering each band within their own era, to make their determinations. After all, just because a band is popular now doesn't mean their fame outshines that of the biggest band from a previous decade.

With this in mind, Insider found that the Violent Femmes are the most popular band from Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about them:

When the Violent Femmes released its critically acclaimed eponymous debut album in 1983, the band was nothing more than an underground sensation — in fact, it took eight years for the album to go platinum. But over the years, the band has evolved into one of the most important and popular post-punk groups, proven if not by its music than by the fact that the Femmes' acoustic style inspired the MTV show Unplugged. In 2015, the Femmes released their first album in 15 years, We Can Do Anything — though the critical reception was not too warm — and followed it up with 2019's Hotel Last Resort.