Viral Video Shows Stunning Sight Hovering Over Arizona
By Ginny Reese
July 19, 2022
A viral video showing a stunning sight above Arizona has already racked up over 3.5 million views on TikTok. 12 News reported that the video shows what seems to be a UFO floating above Tempe.
But don't worry, it was just a cloud.
The video shows a darker colored cloud that was shaped exactly like a flying saucer hovering over the Valley. One user commented, "A cloud? Lol." Another user wrote that it looks like an advertisement for Jordan Peele's film, "Nope." Universal Pictures even got in on the fun with a comment that simply said, "NOPE. ☁️ "
Check out the viral video below:
@neshahiggins
Here is a longer video #ufo #area51 #ufosky♬ original sound - Nesha Higgins
If you're still wondering what kind of cloud it is, 12 News meteorologist Krystle Henderson explained:
"Those clouds are notorious for being described as UFOs.They have a smooth, oval flying-saucer shaped look. They can be singular or stacked like pancakes. If. you Goole lenticular clouds you'll see other photos and see what I mean."
Weather.com says that lenticular clouds form when "relatively stable, fast-moving air is forced up and over a topographic barrier."