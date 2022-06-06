Arizona Lands Among Top 10 States With The Most UFO Sightings

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think. Since it was founded, the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented around 90,000 UFO sightings.

Stacker compiled a list of states with the most UFO sightings. The website states, "Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m."

Arizona landed among the top 10. The state has had 3,188 documented UFO sightings. Here what the study says:

"Some of the most notable UFO sightings in Arizona include a 1953 incident when three Prescott residents saw eight UFOs at Del Rio Springs Creek; and another on Nov. 5, 1975, when 22-year-old Arizona logger Travis Walton got zapped by a beam of light from a UFO in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests new Snowflake, Arizona, that threw him 20 feet in front of six of his terrified crew members. The men thought Walton was dead and ran for help. Meanwhile, Walton claimed to have woken up in a room filled with aliens who kept him prisoner for five days while authorities conducted a search party for the missing man. Walton’s experience—which he has defended to this day—was made into the 1993 movie 'Fire in the Sky.'"

According to the study, here are the top ten states for UFO sightings:

California- 10,333 Florida- 5,826 Washington- 4,351 Texas- 3,848 New York- 3,830 Pennsylvania- 3,517 Arizona, 3,188 Ohio- 3,012 Illinois- 2,758 North Carolina- 2,629

Click here to check out the full study.