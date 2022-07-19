Watch: Yung Miami's Friends Get Into Tense Argument With Tommie Lee

While Yung Miami stood by without reacting, her friends start to prevent Lee from getting any closer to the City Girl and her crew. Caresha's best friend Saucy Santana even stepped in to try and diffuse the situation. However, Lee appeared to get even more angry. The video doesn't show what happened leading up to the dramatic scene nor is there any updates on what happened afterward. After the clip went viral, Lee took to her Instagram Story to offer an explanation.



"I wish y'all understood that everything isn't tea or news two grown people can't have a conversation w/o a camera being pull out s**t really sad," she wrote. "And no I don't fake kick it, fake speak, or fake anything... so when you dissing me that better be really how you feel because I'm moving accordingly!"



Yung Miami didn't seem to have much to say about the confrontation that happened in front of her, but she didn't stay silent for long. She appeared to respond to criticism of the viral clip in a recent tweet.



"Chile let them think whatever! The ppl that KNOW KNOW 😉😊" she tweeted.

