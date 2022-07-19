Ye Thought Nicki Minaj Killed Him On His Own Song According To Amber Rose

"I put Nicki on 'Monster,'" Rose exclaimed. "I put Nicki on 'Monster'. He didn't know who Nicki was back then. I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on 'Monster.'"

"She pulled up and we all had a conversation," she continued. "She heard the song, and then she came back the next day with the verse."



After Lathan mentioned that Ye almost took her off the song, Rose replied, "Because it was too good. He told me that the same day. He's like, "How the f**k did you bring in a b***h that killed me on my own song?'"



Rose's story appears to slightly line up with Nicki Minaj's version of the story. Back in 2017, Minaj took to Instagram and shared that Ye had debated the idea of removing the song from the album altogether.



“Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha,” Minaj wrote at the time. “It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!!”



Five years later, the Queen rapper still sounds like she has a grudge against him. During her latest performance at Essence Festival, Minaj seemed to refer to Ye as a "clown" after performing her verse from "Monster."



"A monster though! A monster though! But we don't f**k with clowns," she said with a smile.

