Nicki Minaj Drops Jaw-Dropping Sneak-Peak Of Her 'Freaky' New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2022
Nicki Minaj has been dropping new music all year but a fresh teaser of her upcoming song truly has her fans excited for what she's preparing to serve up.
On Tuesday, July 12, Nicki Minaj posted a seductive video in which she rocks a Burberry swimsuit and a diamond-encrusted chain. In the video, she includes a preview of her unreleased song that samples the late Rick James' smash hit "Super Freak." She doesn't confirm any other vital details about the record like the title or its release date. Nonetheless, social media users still lost their minds when they saw the jaw-dropping clip.
He want a F R EEEEEE A K #FreakyGirl 👅👅👅👅👅 #NickiFreakyGirl 🫣🎀 pic.twitter.com/89JIftQ35x— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 13, 2022
Although the song's title hasn't been confirmed, the hashtag #NickiFreakGirl was the top trending topic after the video hit the 'Net. The song would be the fourth single she's released this year following "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign as well as "Bussin" and "Do We Have A Problem?", which both feature Lil Baby. She also hopped on Coi Leray's "Blick Blick" off her Trendsetter album earlier this year.
With all the new music she's been dropping recently, it's possible that we could be receiving an album from Nicki Minaj in the near future. She first revealed that she was in album mode back in 2019. Then earlier this year, Nicki said that she went back to her old mixtape ways while making her new album
“There’s a little bit of full-circledness happening, because I’m creating music kinda like how I used to create music when I first started rapping on mixtapes,” Nicki said in a radio interview. “Which is just having a great experience, enjoying it, being in the moment, staying present in the moment and seeing what happens.”
The currently untitled album would serve as the follow-up to her Queen LP, which dropped four years ago.