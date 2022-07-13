Nicki Minaj Drops Jaw-Dropping Sneak-Peak Of Her 'Freaky' New Song

Although the song's title hasn't been confirmed, the hashtag #NickiFreakGirl was the top trending topic after the video hit the 'Net. The song would be the fourth single she's released this year following "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign as well as "Bussin" and "Do We Have A Problem?", which both feature Lil Baby. She also hopped on Coi Leray's "Blick Blick" off her Trendsetter album earlier this year.



With all the new music she's been dropping recently, it's possible that we could be receiving an album from Nicki Minaj in the near future. She first revealed that she was in album mode back in 2019. Then earlier this year, Nicki said that she went back to her old mixtape ways while making her new album



“There’s a little bit of full-circledness happening, because I’m creating music kinda like how I used to create music when I first started rapping on mixtapes,” Nicki said in a radio interview. “Which is just having a great experience, enjoying it, being in the moment, staying present in the moment and seeing what happens.”



The currently untitled album would serve as the follow-up to her Queen LP, which dropped four years ago.