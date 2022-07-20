3 Texas Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."

According to the list, three Texas cities landed among America's top 25 places to rent. El Paso came in at number nine on the list, placing the highest of the Texas cities. Plano came in at number 17, followed by Laredo at number 21.

Here are the top 10 places to rent in America:

Columbia, MD Overland Park, KS Sioux Falls, SD Bismarck, ND Lincoln, NE Chandler, AZ Scottsdale, AZ Scottsdale, AZ El Paso, TX Casper, WY

Click here to see the full list of America's best places to rent.