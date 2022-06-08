Here's How Much You Need To Work To Afford Rent In Major Texas Cities

It's no secret that rent prices are increasing all over the country. Most Americans admit to spending about 25% of their income on housing expenses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

SmartAsset determined how much you have to work to pay rent in major US cities. The website states, "To understand the impact on residents in these cities, we examined the number of work hours required to cover housing costs and the factors that determine their differences."

So how much do Texans need to work to pay rent?

If you live in Austin, you're probably shelling out somewhere around $1,346 per month for rent. The average estimated hourly wage is around $23.44. This means that Austin residents spend around 57.4 hours working to make enough money to pay for housing.

Dallas residents make an average hourly wage of $20.61 and have a median rent of $1,111. This means that Dallas residents need to work about 53.9 hours to cover rent costs.

Other Texas cities on the list were Fort Worth, San Antonio, and El Paso. Fort Worth residents would need to work about 51.8 hours while San Antonio would need to work around 52 hours per week to pay rent. El Paso residents need to work about 47.6 hours.

Click here to check out the full study.