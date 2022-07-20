'90 Day Fiancé' Featured Barber Wanted For Murder

A barber who was featured on the TLC program '90 Day Fiancé' is wanted in relation to the murder of another barber also featured on the show, according to the United States Marshals Service.

Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr., 43, was added to the federal agency's 15 Most Wanted fugitive list in relation to the May 2021 shooting death of barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, according to a post shared on its website.

"The U.S. Marshals Service and the Carlisle Police Department {PA) are requesting the public's assistance in locating Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr.," the post stated. "On May 22, 2021, Baltimore is accused of entering a Carisle area barbershop and shooting three people. One of the victims, a barber, died as a result of the shooting. Baltimore is considered armed and dangerous."

Baltimore allegedly shot Cook and injured another person during the 2021 incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Baltimore had previously worked for Cook until 2019 and both men were featured on several episodes of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' during its fourth season in 2019.

The agency is offering $25,000 for information leading to Baltimore's arrest as part of a total reward of $37,000 among multiple agencies.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said via WNDU. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

Anyone with information in relation to Baltimore's whereabouts can contact U.S. Marshals via its website here.