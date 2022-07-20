Camila Cabello Reveals She 'Got The Rona' With Silly TikTok Dance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 20, 2022
Camila Cabello announced that she's contracted COVID-19 but not in the way that you'd expect. The singer was all smiles in a dance-filled video posted to TikTok where she shared the news with fans.
"I got the rona," Cabello wrote in the caption. The video features the singer dancing to Pitbull's “Watagatapitusberry (Remix)” while dancing around with some essentials like DayQuil, menthol vapor rub, and cough drops. Fans took to the comment section to send well wishes and point out her high spirits despite getting covid. "I could never be this energetic when sick like how," one user commented.
@camilacabello
I got the rona♬ Watagatapitusberry - SENSATO
"Well at least you have a great sense of humor about it & not letting it knock you down," wrote another. A third person wrote, "I think you got a false positive sis," pointing out her high energy.
Cabello later posted the video to her Instagram Story hilariously writing, "If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f–kin noise." According to Page Six, Cabello has always been open with fans about past medical issues and her struggles with mental health.
In a Rolling Stone interview back in May she said, "There are different degrees to which people struggle with mental health, but I think, whether it’s life-changing or life-saving, when you bottle that s–t up, and you pretend, it eats away at your health." She went on, “Talking about things that I have gone through that I never spoke about before was really healing for me,” she continued. “It just made me so much more open and vulnerable in my friendships, and then in my performances, and then in my interviews. It had this domino effect on every other area of my life.”