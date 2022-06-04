Camila Cabello's Dance Skills Are The Star Of Her Wango Tango Set

By Sarah Tate

June 5, 2022

Photo: Skyler Barberio for iHeartRadio

Camila Cabello showed off her moves during her set at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).

Cabello opened up her performance with "Señorita," the sultry duet she released with ex Shawn Mendes, who performed his own set later in the show. Though he didn't come out on stage for the song, Cabello proved she can carry the song on her own with a passionate take on the track with heavy drums backing her up.

Next, she took the crowd down to Cuba with her hit "Havana," moving her hips and kicking her knee-high boots in the air as she grooved along through a dance break, eliciting cheers from the crowd. She then moved into "psychofreak," wondering if maybe she's an alien because "Earth is hard."

Before her next song, she took a break to marvel at the crowd, saying it's great to be back performing live and seeing the crowd singing along to her music. Telling the audience to sing along, she slowed it down with an acoustic performance of "Never Be the Same."

Another dance-heavy performance followed with "No Doubt," mashed with Daddy Yankee's Gasolina, before moving directly into "My Oh My." Cabello then got things moving a even more with "Bam Bam," her collab with Ed Sheeran where she says to just "keep dancing" even if love comes around and knocks you down, saying "that's just life, baby."

She ended her set with "Don't Go Yet," begging her hopeful lover not to leave, imagining all the things they could do if they just stayed a little while longer. Whipping her hair around, she and her backup dancers made sure the crowd would remember the dynamic performance.

The "Bam Bam" singer is preparing to take on her newest role of "coach" on the next season of The Voice, joining returning coach Gwen Stefani as the replacements for Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande who are both leaving the show. Fellow coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend are set to make their return to the hit singing competition show.

In addition to her new album Familia and upcoming coaching gig, Cabello also recently teamed up with Victoria's Secret for a historic campaign to be the newest face of their Bombshell fragrance, joining the brand's first ever bilingual campaign.

"To me the word 'bombshell' means owning your desires, your pleasures," she said in the video announcement on Instagram, before adding in Spanish, "and... enjoying everything life has to offer."

Cabello joined the star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists at this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango. Other artists who helped kick off summer include Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Tate McRae, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, Em Beihold and Diplo, who treated the crowd to a special performance at dusk.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Camila Cabello
