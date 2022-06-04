Camila Cabello's Dance Skills Are The Star Of Her Wango Tango Set

Camila Cabello showed off her moves during her set at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).

Cabello opened up her performance with "Señorita," the sultry duet she released with ex Shawn Mendes, who performed his own set later in the show. Though he didn't come out on stage for the song, Cabello proved she can carry the song on her own with a passionate take on the track with heavy drums backing her up.

Next, she took the crowd down to Cuba with her hit "Havana," moving her hips and kicking her knee-high boots in the air as she grooved along through a dance break, eliciting cheers from the crowd. She then moved into "psychofreak," wondering if maybe she's an alien because "Earth is hard."