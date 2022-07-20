Florida Spot Among The Best Small Towns To Retire In

When you're looking to retire, sometimes the hustle and bustle of a metro city or a busy suburban area isn't the right fit. Small towns offer their own charms and perks, from nearby attractions and unique cultures to just nostalgic vibes.

To make the hunt easier, Travel + Leisure found the best small towns to retire in the country. Out of the ten entries on the list, one South Florida destination made the cut.

That honor goes to Cedar Key!

Writers also explained why they chose this quaint town:

"The Sunshine State is home to many charming small towns, and Cedar Key is one of the smallest and most charming. Retirees in Florida enjoy the financial benefits of having no state income tax, and Cedar Key's cost of living is low to moderate. Set on the Gulf coast with fewer than 10,000 residents, the town is considered safe, quiet, and relaxed. Nature lovers will appreciate the proximity of Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge, nature trails, and unspoiled environment. A tourist destination, especially in winter, the town features excellent seafood, with farm-raised clams and Florida oysters available all year. About an hour's drive southwest of Gainesville, the island's cottages, homes, and aquaculture are accessible by Highway 24, the only road entering the town. Residents and visitors enjoy the friendly, low-key atmosphere and a variety of events throughout the year."