Here's The Best Hotel In Seattle

If you're thinking about traveling to Seattle or doing a unique staycation, finding the right hotel is important. That's why Travel + Leisure picked out the five best hotels in the Emerald City:

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels (including safari lodges) were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value."

Readers chose Fairmont Olympic Hotel as the No. 1 hotel in Seattle! Writers explain what makes this accommodation so stellar:

"Located in a historic 1924 building on the former site of the University of Washington, the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle carries the class of a bygone era, but is decked out with the style of today — a dichotomy that T+L readers appreciate. Though it's beloved for its 'old world charm' and 'grand staircases,' its recent updates have been welcomed, especially the 'outstanding redo' of the Olympic Bar, which debuted last spring and was called 'absolutely glorious.' The 450-room hotel's convenient location in the central business district was also lauded, as well as its 'wonderful views from the upper floors' and dedication to cleanliness and service — the overall experience was best summed up as 'classic splendor.'"