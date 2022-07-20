'Holy Cow': 'Experimental' Plane Crashes Onto Busy Road In Snohomish County

Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night (July 19) after an "experimental aircraft" crashed onto a road near Seattle, according to KING 5.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the small plane, which was carrying two people and a dog, made an emergency landing while on its way to Paine Field in Everett. The aircraft suffered a "complete engine failure" during the flight and crashed on 228th Street Southeast near the Canyon Park neighborhood in Bothell, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reports.

The two people on board suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, according to deputies. The Federal Aviation Administration started investigating the crash Wednesday morning (July 20). Officials didn't provide updates about the dog.

Miraculously, no one on the ground was hurt.