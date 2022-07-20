'Holy Cow': 'Experimental' Plane Crashes Onto Busy Road In Snohomish County

By Zuri Anderson

July 20, 2022

Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night (July 19) after an "experimental aircraft" crashed onto a road near Seattle, according to KING 5.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the small plane, which was carrying two people and a dog, made an emergency landing while on its way to Paine Field in Everett. The aircraft suffered a "complete engine failure" during the flight and crashed on 228th Street Southeast near the Canyon Park neighborhood in Bothell, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reports.

The two people on board suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, according to deputies. The Federal Aviation Administration started investigating the crash Wednesday morning (July 20). Officials didn't provide updates about the dog.

Miraculously, no one on the ground was hurt.

What's surprising about this plane was it was amateur-built and licensed by the FAA. People living in the area are also praising the pilot for not striking any homes on its way down.

“Holy cow, the fact that something really bad didn’t happen is amazing,” Trey Sherrill told KOMO. "I recently started working on my sport pilot license. One of the things a pilot does, he’s always looking down looking for, if something goes wrong I’m going right there... It's purely amazing."

