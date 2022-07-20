'Holy Cow': 'Experimental' Plane Crashes Onto Busy Road In Snohomish County
By Zuri Anderson
July 20, 2022
Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night (July 19) after an "experimental aircraft" crashed onto a road near Seattle, according to KING 5.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the small plane, which was carrying two people and a dog, made an emergency landing while on its way to Paine Field in Everett. The aircraft suffered a "complete engine failure" during the flight and crashed on 228th Street Southeast near the Canyon Park neighborhood in Bothell, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reports.
The two people on board suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, according to deputies. The Federal Aviation Administration started investigating the crash Wednesday morning (July 20). Officials didn't provide updates about the dog.
Miraculously, no one on the ground was hurt.
A plane crashes on 228th St. SE in Bothell. The engine failed and the pilot, his passenger and a dog that was with them crashed in the busy road around 10:20 pm last night. The FAA is on its way to investigate and the road with be closed for several blocks. pic.twitter.com/L3v7cuQgW7— Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) July 20, 2022
What's surprising about this plane was it was amateur-built and licensed by the FAA. People living in the area are also praising the pilot for not striking any homes on its way down.
“Holy cow, the fact that something really bad didn’t happen is amazing,” Trey Sherrill told KOMO. "I recently started working on my sport pilot license. One of the things a pilot does, he’s always looking down looking for, if something goes wrong I’m going right there... It's purely amazing."
First daylight look at the experimental plane that came down on a busy road in the Canyon Park area of Snohomish County. Amazingly nobody on the plane or ground was killed. #komonews pic.twitter.com/MtjK4G2fdj— Theron Zahn (@TheronZahnKOMO) July 20, 2022