How Arizona Residents Can Stay Safe During Scorpion Season

Scorpions are super active this time of year, and the most venomous scorpion in all of North America, the bark scorpion, is located right here in Arizona. 12 News reported that the state's two poison control centers have already received more than 1,800 calls of scorpion stings so far this year.

Bark scorpions can be found in tons of different places and can climb rocks, trees, and homes.

Co-Founder of Scorpion Repel, Tony Gonzales, told 12 News what it was like when his three-year-old son got stung. He said, "It was the scariest thing we had gone through. He was in so much pain. When his throat started closing up, and he was convulsing, his eyes were going behind his head. It was really, really scary."

So how can you stay safe during scorpion season?

In addition to being sprayed for scorpions, Scorpion Repel suggests using a new product that can be painted around the perimeter of your home to keep scorpions out. Scorpion Repel says the product makes the outside of your home like smooth glass so that the critters can't cling to them and climb inside.