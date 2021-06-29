Las Vegas Doctor Shares Tips On How To Avoid Scorpion Stings

Scorpion season is in full swing, which means they're out and about more than ever right now.

13 KTNV Las Vegas shared tips from Dr. Daliah Wachs on how to avoid getting stung by one of the pests.

Dr. Wachs made a blog post about scorpions, giving the full scoop on stings and how to avoid them.

According to Dr. Wachs, here are some helpful tips to avoid getting stung:

Do not reach into crevices without looking first.

Inspect your shoes and slippers before putting them on.

Move beds and furniture away from walls.

Shake the sheets out before jumping into bed.

And seal cracks in walls and floors.

So what do you do if you happen to get stung?

Dr. Wachs wrote, "Scorpion stings need to be treated immediately by washing the sting site with soap and water."

This will help to keep the reactions down.

Severe reactions of scorpion stings, such as shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing, blurred vision, numbness, muscle twitching, and paralysis need immediate medical attention. Anyone who experiences this should call 911 or the poison control center.

Dr. Wachs wrote, "It's ideal to call BEFORE severe symptoms begin to appear."

A cool compress can help with the pain of a sting.

Click here to read Dr. Wachs' full post.