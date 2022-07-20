"Horse & Carriage" remains one of the stand-out records on the album along with "Glory" featuring N.O.R.E. and the cheater's anthem "Wrong Ones" featuring actress Tichina Arnold. Yet, the Trackmasters-produced hit is also a catalyst for the grueling beef that ensued between Ma$e and Cam that began right before the album dropped.



Once the song began to make moves on the Billboard charts, Cam decided to shoot the music video and asked Ma$e to be in it. The Bad Boy artist, who previously rapped in a group called Children Of The Corn with Cam, tried to charge him $40,000 to appear in the video. Cam wasn't trying to pay all that so he found a look-alike to appear in the video instead. His solution to his problem didn't seem to sit well with the Harlem World rapper.



In the years since the video dropped, Ma$e and Cam'ron have fired shots at each other in person and on wax. Cam unleashed on Ma$e several times on songs like "Take Em To Church" and "It's Killa." Even after he left music in 1999 and became a pastor, Ma$e has managed to return to the game and hit back with "The Oracle." Nowadays, both MC's remain civil but Ma$e has claimed that he's still not cool with Cam.



Listen to Cam'ron's debut album Confessions of Fire below.