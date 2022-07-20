Mattress Mack Strikes Again With Another Tremendous World Series Bet

Mattress Mack is at it again.

The Houston furniture salesman, Jim McIngvale, just placed another monster World Series bet that could win him over $10 million.

According to Chron, Mattress Mack placed this $2 million bet on the Houston Astros (+500) through Barstool Sportsbook at the L'Auberge Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"Thanks to Barstool Sports for taking this enormous bet, not many places do. Barstool has bent over backwards to help us and we’re excited about this bet and excited about the Gallery Furniture 2x promotion," McIngvale said.

This marks McIngvale's third bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. In May, he placed two separate bets — $3 million (Caesars Sportsbook) and $1 million (WynnBET) — which could net him $43 million, the largest win at a legal sportsbook in history.

McIngvale typically makes these big bets to give back to the community. But this time around, the stakes are higher! If you spend $3,000 at his Gallery Furniture location and the Astros win the World Series, you'll get $6,000 back. If you spend $5,000, you'll get $10,000 back. Whatever you spend over $3,000, you'll get 200% back, the store said.