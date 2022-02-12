Mattress Mack Makes Another Record-Breaking Super Bowl Bet

Mattress Mack is at it again.

Last week, the iconic furniture salesman from Houston made history with the single largest mobile wager of all time. He placed a $4.5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

Now, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 71, eclipsed that record and has now placed the single largest wager Caesars Sportsbook has ever taken. Previously, the largest bet was a $4.9 million moneyline bet before the 2002 Super Bowl between the St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots.

Friday morning, McIngvale drove from Houston to the Louisiana border, pulled over at a rest stop and placed a $5 million bet on the Bengals (+170). He told ESPN he was able to afford another bet because he sold so much furniture in the past week.

"Well, I sold through the profit on the first investment. So I had to make another," McIngvale told ESPN.

Let's do some math. Mattress Mack has now bet $9.5 million on the Bengals to beat the Rams on Sunday. If he wins, that's a cool $16.2 million sliding into his bank account.

He rarely keeps the money, though. McIngvale is running a promotion in his furniture store in Houston where he's offering to refund any purchases of $3,000 or more if the Bengals win.