Panic! At The Disco's New Song Is The Ultimate Breakup Anthem

In the song's catchy chorus Urie sings helplessly, "Oh sh-t, you're kissin' my neck, kissin' my chest/ Now I remember why we fell in love/ Hot smoke, feels like we just met, lips I couldn't kick/ Honey, honey, you're my favorite drug," before launching into the catchy chorus, "Keep your disco, give me T. Rex/ Makeup sex in the middle of a breakup/ Blessed be your last cigarette/ Makeup sex in the middle of a breakup."

The release of the new track also came with a fun music video that sees Urie and his love interest acting out the iconic "Summer Nights" sequence from the 1978 classic movie musical Grease.

The forthcoming album has been described in a press release as a "cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out, and takes an "introspective look into [Urie's] relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame." Urie has also stated of the album's title track, "Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."