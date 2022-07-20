Sam Fender Jokes About Who He Thinks Would Play Him In A Biopic

By Katrina Nattress

July 20, 2022

NME Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Sam Fender has been making quite the name for himself, to the point where he's already dreaming about who would play him in a biopic.

"Who would I want, compared to who would actually play [me], is probably very different," the "Seventeen Going Under" singer told The Sun. "I’d want that kid who stars in American Horror Story, Evan Peters. That’s who I would want to play me, but I’m not that cool or sexy."

"I’d want him playing me because he’s got that kind of dead look behind his eyes that I’ve got ," he added before making a joke about who he thinks would actually play him in a movie. "In reality they’d probably get Michael Cera."

Fender recently received high praise from Elton John, who mentioned that women are making the best rock music right now, with the exception of him.

“It’s so great to see Nova TwinsWet LegLet’s Eat GrandmaThe Linda LindasHaim, and all these girls rocking out and making the best music,” The Rocket Man said. “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are. It’s a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about.”

Sam Fender
