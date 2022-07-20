This Is Ohio’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Ohio? According to Stacker, Newport Music Hall takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

"America's Longest Continually Running Rock Club" started out as a movie theater in 1923. The club hosted Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Kiss, and Queen, and its stage featured the first American performance by U2. Blink-182 used Newport as its launching pad to fame, and John Lee Hooker’s final performance was at the famous music venue.

Newport Music Hall is located at 1722 North High Street in Columbus.