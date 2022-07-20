This Is Washington's 'Most Beautiful' River

There are 3.5 miles of rivers and streams throughout the United States, inviting people to fish, swim, ride a boat or just have a great hangout. Not only are rivers the best place to have fun, but they offer breathtaking views and chill vibes.

Cheapism got curious and found the most stunning rivers in every state after consulting local experts plus state and federal scenic-river designations.

The most beautiful river you can find in Washington state is the Skagit River!

Located in Northwest Washington, this amazing river is the largest and most biologically important river draining into Puget Sound, according to government officials.