This Is Washington's 'Most Beautiful' River
By Zuri Anderson
July 20, 2022
There are 3.5 miles of rivers and streams throughout the United States, inviting people to fish, swim, ride a boat or just have a great hangout. Not only are rivers the best place to have fun, but they offer breathtaking views and chill vibes.
Cheapism got curious and found the most stunning rivers in every state after consulting local experts plus state and federal scenic-river designations.
The most beautiful river you can find in Washington state is the Skagit River!
Located in Northwest Washington, this amazing river is the largest and most biologically important river draining into Puget Sound, according to government officials.
Here's what writers have to say about Skagit:
"The Skagit rises in the Cascade Mountains, flowing 150 miles through lush forests, mountain valleys, and farmland before emptying into the Puget Sound. Conservation efforts have helped boost the numbers of snow geese, bald eagles, trumpeter swans, and other species. The river's upper reaches attract whitewater rafters, but the main draw might be for anglers. Native fish include Pacific salmon, steelhead, and trout."
Visitors can also look forward to eagle viewing in the river and the nearby Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
