Islands In Washington State Among The Best In The U.S.

A group of islands near Seattle is getting the spotlight from Travel + Leisure. The website rolled out its list of the "15 Best Islands in the Continental U.S.' on Tuesday (July 12), showcasing many island destinations for potential vacations:

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value."

The San Juan Islands made the cut this year, coming in the No. 4 spot! Writers pointed out that the competition was stiff this year, making it impressive that San Juan beat out destinations in South Carolina, Massachusetts, Georgia, and several entries in Florida.

Here's why readers chose the Washington location:

"Each destination in this archipelago between Seattle and Vancouver feels remote in the best possible way, with sweeping vistas and an array of outdoor activities, including hiking, kayaking, and whale-watching. Those who prefer a more leisurely stay will find indulgent farm-to-table meals, delicious wine from Washington State, galleries, and spas."

Click HERE to check out Travel + Leisure's full list.