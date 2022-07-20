Trina's 17-Year-Old Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

Investigators have been on the scene in Liberty City and another location just a mile away from where Suga was found. At the other location, police were looking into a black Mercedes SUV that may have something to do with the incident. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds but were able to get themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment on their own.



"Suga" had just turned 17 before her death. She was a high school senior who was ready to begin her final year in school. Family members are still trying to figure out how Suga got to the location and what happened before she was shot.



As of press time, Suga's family have not issued a formal statement about the tragic incident yet. Our prayers go out to Trina and her loved ones during this difficult time. Watch footage of the crime scene below.