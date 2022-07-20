Trina's 17-Year-Old Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

By Tony M. Centeno

July 20, 2022

Trina
Photo: Getty Images

Miami native Trina is grieving the loss of another family member after her 17-year-old niece was reportedly shot and killed in her hometown.

According to a report WSVN 7 News aired on Wednesday, July 20, the body of the rapper's niece, who was known as "Suga" by family and friends, was found in the the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. The medical examiner and Miami Fire Rescue declared the young woman dead on the scene after they discovered a fatal gunshot wound. Family members are in the process of figuring out why she was in that area since she did not live there.

Investigators have been on the scene in Liberty City and another location just a mile away from where Suga was found. At the other location, police were looking into a black Mercedes SUV that may have something to do with the incident. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds but were able to get themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment on their own.

"Suga" had just turned 17 before her death. She was a high school senior who was ready to begin her final year in school. Family members are still trying to figure out how Suga got to the location and what happened before she was shot.

As of press time, Suga's family have not issued a formal statement about the tragic incident yet. Our prayers go out to Trina and her loved ones during this difficult time. Watch footage of the crime scene below.

