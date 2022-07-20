WATCH: Ohio Delivery Driver Caught Stealing Package Back Off Porch

It all started when an Ohio woman ordered a pair of shoes from Amazon. The package was safely delivered, only to be stolen off of the porch hours later by an unexpected thief. According to WLWT, an Amazon delivery driver dropped off a pair of New Balance sneakers to a home in Deerfield Township. When the driver came back to the house later in the afternoon to deliver a second package, they took the shoes that they delivered earlier, brought them to their car, and drove away. Clint Eastman commented on timeline of his wife's missing shoes.

"Fast forward to about 1:30 in the afternoon, we saw an Amazon driver pull in, deliver the package that I did order. Get back in her car. Try to back out of our driveway. Then she got out of her car a second time, removed her amazon vest and took the package that was delivered at 9 in the morning," Eastman shared with WLWT.

Camera footage shows the driver dropping off the second package and going back to the car. The driver then emerge from the car after taking their uniform off to go back to the porch to steal the shoes.