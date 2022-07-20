White House Expected To Announce Executive Actions On Climate Change

President Joe Biden is expected to announce executive actions on climate change during his visit to a former Massachusetts coal-fired power plant on Wednesday (July 20), NBC News reports.

The climate change plans are expected to be directly related to the domestic offshore wind industry, home energy assistance for low-income residents and funding for areas facing extreme heat conditions and will be introduced publicly during President Biden's scheduled speech at Brayton Point in Somerset, a White House official confirmed during a call with reporters on Tuesday (July 19).

"The president will make clear tomorrow that climate change is an existential threat to our nation and to the world. And he will also make clear that since Congress is not going to act on this emergency, then he will," the official said via NBC News. "In the coming days, he will continue to announce executive actions that we have developed to combat this emergency."

Biden's reported executive actions come after Sen. Joe Manchin (D- W. Va.) rejected Democrat-supported provisions in the president's agenda bill, while 140 million Americans are expected to face heat wave conditions nationwide in the coming days.

On Tuesday (July 19), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the president was expected to announce actions on climate change Wednesday (July 20), but clarified that she "wouldn't expect an announcement this week" on a declaration of climate emergency, despite frustration among the Democratic party over the stalled Senate legislation and Biden's response.

"He’s not going to just stop with the actions of tomorrow," Jean-Pierre said via NBC News. "Everything is on the table."