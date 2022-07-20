You Can Take This Epic Dinosaur Road Trip Across Arizona

It's time for an epic, dinosaur-themed road trip! In just three hours, you can see dinosaur tracks, visit a dinosaur park, and even eat dinosaur-themed foods.

Only In Your State mapped out a dinosaur-themed road trip across Arizona. The website states, "If you have three hours to spare, this dinosaur-themed road trip in Arizona is the ultimate family adventure."

The road trip takes you from the Navajo Moenave Dinosaur Tracks in Tuba City all the way down to Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs in Scottsdale.

The first stop on the trip lets you check out some real dinosaur tracks, eggs, and fossilized bones!

The next stop takes you to see some fake dinosaurs, but they're still cool! The dinosaur park at Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs lets you interact with life-size animatronic dinosaurs. There is a fossil excavation station and other special events as well.

You'll finish off the road trip with some yummy dinosaur-themed foods at Pangaea Dinosaur Grill. Click here to see the menu.

Click here to learn more about these places from Only In Your State.

Click here for the full customizable Google Maps itinerary.