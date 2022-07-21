Lizzo Sneaks Up On Unsuspecting Fans Listening To Her New Album

Lizzo had a very Special surprise for fans on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! To celebrate the release of her new album, the show told fans that they were coming in to listen to it and have their reactions recorded. What they didn't know was that Lizzo herself was watching them from the next room for a segment called "Undercover Sing!"

After the unsuspecting fans told a staff member a little about themselves, Lizzo would then make up specific lyrics about the person and incorporate them into the song they were listening to on headphones. Once the person was sufficiently freaked out, Lizzo would then pop into the room to meet her excited fans.