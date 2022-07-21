Ricky Martin Wins In Court, Nephew Withdraws Claims Of Incest & Harassment

Ricky Martin has won in a case against his 21-year-old nephew, who withdrew his previous claims of a sexual and romantic relationship and harassment. According to TMZ, the judge dismissed the temporary restraining order that the nephew was granted a week ago.

Martin appeared in court via Zoom and his legal team issued the following statement to the publication, "Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure." They went on to say, "And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Earlier this month, it was reported that his nephew claimed he and Martin had a 7-month sexual relationship and after it ended the singer began stalking and harassing him. Martin immediately denied the claims, saying her never had a sexual relationship with him. The singer's team followed up by saying his nephew suffers from mental health issues.