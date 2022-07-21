Squirrels Are Splooting More Often Thanks To The Texas Heat

As temperatures continue to soar in the Lone Star State, squirrels are trying to find ways to stay cool.

Perhaps the most common way these furry creatures do this is by splooting. Splooting?

You've probably seen a dog or squirrel sploot before — and it's not what you might think. Splooting is a type of stretch four-legged animals do to cool down. They kick both legs behind them (or just one leg in the "side sploot") in a full body stretch, according to Gilbertsville Veterinary Hospital. Popular Facebook page, Squirrels of UT, also explained previously that splooting allows squirrels to not sweat or pant, WFAA reported.