Squirrels Are Splooting More Often Thanks To The Texas Heat
By Dani Medina
July 21, 2022
As temperatures continue to soar in the Lone Star State, squirrels are trying to find ways to stay cool.
Perhaps the most common way these furry creatures do this is by splooting. Splooting?
You've probably seen a dog or squirrel sploot before — and it's not what you might think. Splooting is a type of stretch four-legged animals do to cool down. They kick both legs behind them (or just one leg in the "side sploot") in a full body stretch, according to Gilbertsville Veterinary Hospital. Popular Facebook page, Squirrels of UT, also explained previously that splooting allows squirrels to not sweat or pant, WFAA reported.
Splooting, as known as pancaking, is a UT squirrel's most intricate move. It's is their best way to stay cool in the...Posted by Squirrels of UT on Wednesday, July 17, 2019
WFAA anchor Kara Sewell shared her new knowledge with her followers this week when she spotted a squirrel splooting, also known as pancaking, in what appears to be a backyard. Other users followed suit and shared adorable photos of more squirrels beating the Texas heat:
Ahhh thanks! Didnt know what was going on here. pic.twitter.com/xhhEcKqCkW— cat97 (@dcwildcat97) July 20, 2022
TikTok user @dallas_texastv shared a hilarious video of a squirrel in Dallas splooting over an air vent on the side walk. There was a sticker that said the temperature was 107º, but I'm sure the squirrel's tail blowing in the wind helped remedy the high temperatures.
@dallas_texastv
All of today in Dallas 😂 #fyp #summer #texas♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV