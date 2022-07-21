Texas NWS Worker Gets 'Lonely', Shares Day In The Life On Twitter

By Ginny Reese

July 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas National Weather Service forecaster got lonely on a late night shift and decided to take over the station's Twitter account for a bit. My San Antonio reported that the forecaster for the Austin/San Antonio office tweeted a "day in the life."

The forecaster wrote on the NWS Austin/San Antonio Twitter account"

"Well, this midnight shifter is getting lonely and craving human interaction, so let's walk through a day in the life of an overnight shift forecaster."

From there, the weatherperson wrote a step-by-step of what it is life to work the overnight shift, including everything from forecasting to mundane tasks. They even included visuals so you can get a good picture of what they do.

The thread was ended with a wholesome "thank you." The forecaster wrote:

"We hope you find this an enlightening thread. Thanks for reading!
We appreciate all your kind words folks! Happy to provide a bit of a look into our operations. It's your tax dollars at work, after all!"

Check out the day in the life Twitter thread below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.