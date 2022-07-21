Texas NWS Worker Gets 'Lonely', Shares Day In The Life On Twitter

A Texas National Weather Service forecaster got lonely on a late night shift and decided to take over the station's Twitter account for a bit. My San Antonio reported that the forecaster for the Austin/San Antonio office tweeted a "day in the life."

The forecaster wrote on the NWS Austin/San Antonio Twitter account"

"Well, this midnight shifter is getting lonely and craving human interaction, so let's walk through a day in the life of an overnight shift forecaster."

From there, the weatherperson wrote a step-by-step of what it is life to work the overnight shift, including everything from forecasting to mundane tasks. They even included visuals so you can get a good picture of what they do.

The thread was ended with a wholesome "thank you." The forecaster wrote:

"We hope you find this an enlightening thread. Thanks for reading!

We appreciate all your kind words folks! Happy to provide a bit of a look into our operations. It's your tax dollars at work, after all!"

Check out the day in the life Twitter thread below: