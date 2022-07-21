This Is Georgia's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Georgia. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Northeast corner of the state.

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of Georgia is the Tallulah River. This river is a total of 48-miles-long.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Tallulah River:

"Though it begins in neighboring North Carolina, the 48-mile-long Tallulah River reserves some of its most gorgeous stretches for the northeastern corner of the Peach State. It cuts a 1,000-foot-deep path through the spectacular Tallulah Gorge State Park, where visitors must obtain a permit to carefully hike their way down to the river's edge. A suspension bridge provides a bird's-eye view for anyone not up to the challenge."

