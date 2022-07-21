This Is Minnesota's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Minnesota. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Temperance River State Park.

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of Minnesota is the Temperance River. This river is a total of 39-miles-long.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Temperance River:

"For a true taste of the northwoods, the Temperance River delivers. This 39-mile river is in Minnesota's uncrowded northeastern corner, ensuring that those who make the trek will find solitude. The river's rushing waterfalls and gorges are surrounded by the birch, pine, and cedar forests of Temperance River State Park, where visitors can camp, fish, hike, and picnic on the shores of Lake Superior."

For more information regarding the most beautiful river in each state visit HERE.