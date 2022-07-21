This Is Nebraska's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Nebraska. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of Nebraska is the Niobrara River. This river is a total of 568-miles-long and a good portion of it is designated as a National Scenic River.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Niobrara River:

"Seventy-six miles of the 568-mile Niobrara have been designated a National Scenic River, and the unique prairie scenery is certainly part of the reason. The water snakes along Nebraska's famous sandhills, tall bluffs, and Ponderosa pines, attracting visitors on rafts, canoes, kayaks, and tubes. The river valley also boasts a number of world-class fossil sites."

For more information regarding the most beautiful river in each state visit HERE.