This Is The Most Famous Song About Minnesota

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. It's often easier to express yourself through music than through words. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Minnesota?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Say Shh" by Atmosphere is the best ode to the North Star State. Here's what they had to say about it:

This rap song brags about all the Land of 10,000 Lakes’ selling points: wide open spaces, clean air, drinkable tap water, cheap rent, and safe parks. And when anyone asks you where you’re from, just say “shh” so Minnesota doesn’t get overcrowded with defectors from other states.

