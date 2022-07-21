This Is The Most Famous Song About Missouri

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Missouri?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Missouri Waltz" by Glenn Miller is the best ode to the Ozark State. Here's what they had to say about it:

Glenn Miller released his take on this minstrel song in 1940 on a 78 record with "Beautiful Ohio" on the other side. "Missouri Waltz" was also packaged on the 1947 album Glenn Miller Masterpieces, Volume II, which took Billboard's #1 spot for a week in 1947, and five weeks (one week and another four-week streak) in 1948. By 1949 "Missouri Waltz" was Missouri's state song, marking a meteoric leap from minstrel tune to ragtime melody to marching band hit: It's still played before every home football game by the University of Missouri's Marching Mizzou band.

Interested in discovering the most famous song from the rest of the states? Check out the full list here.