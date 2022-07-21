This Is Wisconsin's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Wisconsin. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through multiple forests throughout the northern most region of the state.

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of Wisconsin is the Namekagon River. This river is a total of 100-miles-long. It is a very still river, but locals can still be seen boating and tubing on it.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Namekagon River:

"Dubbed "Wisconsin's moving national park," this mostly undeveloped 100-mile river bisects the state's heavily forested northern reaches. The scenery, gentle rapids, and abundant fish and solitude attract paddlers, anglers, and tubers, as well as hikers and snowshoers along the banks."

For more information regarding the most beautiful river in each state visit HERE.