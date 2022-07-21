Try This Fancy Burger Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky

You definitely need to add this burger to your must-try list. But first, you might wanna clear your schedule for the day.

The Annie Cafe & Bar in Houston has a special burger on its menu that's only made in counts of 30 each night for dinner. To get your hands — and teeth — on The 30 Count Burger, you'll want to arrive early!

While you can still eat the fancy burger for lunch under a different name — The Post Oak Burger — it's served at dinner time in limited quantities, according to Chron. "If someone really wants one at dinner, they need to come in early and get it," Ben Berg, owner of The Annie's parent company Berg Hospitality, told the news outlet.

If that hasn't peaked your taste buds yet, here's what you're in for when biting into The 30 Count Burger: A juicy patty blend of Gyulais (Texas Wagyu and Charolais beef), Black Angus chuck and beef belly cooked on a woodfire grill and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. On the side are yummy fries and a house-made chipotle mayo sauce.

Why only 30 burgers? The Annie Cafe & Bar cites the time-consuming process of grinding the meat blend for the limited quantity.

The 30 Count Burger is listed on the menu for $28, which is actually one of the restaurant's lower-priced meals. Other menu items include Dover sole ($76) and a Texas wagyu ribeye ($96). "Hamburgers bring the check average down at dinner. If everyone ordered hamburgers during dinner, we couldn't pay our rent on Post Oak," Berg said.