This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries In Texas

A burger and fries — an American classic.

Whether it's from a drive-thru, the grill at a cookout or at a gourmet restaurant, you can't go wrong with this delectable meal. But where can you find the best combo?

Love Food compiled a list of the best burger and fries pairing in every state. Here's what the food website had to say about this delicious duo and how they created the list:

There can’t be any meal quite so satisfying as a juicy burger and fresh, crispy fries. With such an array of choices across the USA, though, it can be tricky to choose where to go when cravings strike. We’ve chosen the top burger and fries joint in every state based on customer reviews and accolades.

In Texas, you can find the best burger and fries at Rodeo Goat. Here's what Love Food said about the burger joint:

There are six Rodeo Goat locations across the state and each one should wholly satisfy those burger cravings. Customers can order any burger with the patty of their choice, with options including ground beef, chicken, salmon and black bean. One of the most highly recommended burgers is the Nanny Goat, loaded with herby goats' cheese and garlic-herb mayo. Or, for those with a sweet tooth, people also rate the Sugar Burger with grilled peaches, candied bacon, caramelised onions and jalapeño jam.

There are six Rodeo Goat locations throughout Texas — Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, Plano, Rockwall and Cypress Waters.

To read Love Food's full list of the best burger and fries combo in every state, click here.