Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes Gets Engaged After First All-Star Game

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes' incredible year keeps getting better.

Cortes, who is currently having a breakout career season for the first-place Yankees, followed up his first career All-Star Game appearance by proposing to his girlfriend, Alondra G. Esteras Russy, on Tuesday (July 19) night.

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in [an] all star game. And propose to my bestfriend," Cortes wrote. "With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"