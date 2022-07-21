Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes Gets Engaged After First All-Star Game

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2022

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
Photo: Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes' incredible year keeps getting better.

Cortes, who is currently having a breakout career season for the first-place Yankees, followed up his first career All-Star Game appearance by proposing to his girlfriend, Alondra G. Esteras Russy, on Tuesday (July 19) night.

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in [an] all star game. And propose to my bestfriend," Cortes wrote. "With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"

Russy post a photo of herself showing off her new ring, as well as several others from the proposal, with the caption, "And.. Of course I said YES," on her Instagram account.

Cortes, who was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, was re-acquired by the franchise in 2019 after one season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018.

The Cuban native has already set new career highs for wins (7), innings pitched (95.2) and starts (17), as well as a career-low 2.63 ERA, midway through the 2022 season.

The Yankees currently have an MLB-best 64-28 record through their first 92 games and a 13.0 game lead in the American League East Division standings.

