Here's The Weirdest Attraction In Washington

When you're on a road trip, you'll be exposed to stunning landscapes, interesting views of nearby cities and towns, and of course, roadside attractions. Luckily, the United States has no shortage of weirdness on the roads, as Trips To Discover found out.

The website pinpointed the weirdest roadside attractions in every state, featuring local mascots, eccentric buildings, unique landmarks and signs, natural phenomena, and even living creatures.

Writers say the strangest thing you can find on Washington roads is... Rosie the Walking Fish!

Located in the tiny fishing town of Sekiu, this statue resembles a character straight out of Spongebob Squarepants. Here's what writers had to say about Rosie:

"It’s impossible not to do a double-take when you see Rosie, a fish walking while wearing tennis shoes, a skirt, and a pink bra. She’s the mascot of Sekiu, a small town on the northern coast of the Olympic Peninsula. She’s right next to the welcome sign along Highway 112."