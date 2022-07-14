Here's The Most Historic Landmark In Washington

The United States is a pretty young country compared to other nations, but it's also bustling with centuries worth of history and standing landmarks. Dating back decades and even centuries, some of these icons have become either popular tourist spots or a public reminder of what came before.

Reader's Digest decided to pick out the most historic landmarks in every state. The list includes famous statues, presidential houses, picturesque buildings, and even natural phenomena.

According to writers, Chinook Point is the most iconic piece of history in Washington state.

They also explain what makes this destination an important part of American history:

"Hike to the top of the bluff at Chinook Point to stand in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark, who saw the Pacific Ocean from this same vantage point for the first time in 1805. It’s also where Captain Robert Gray became the first European to find the Columbia River in 1792, an area that eventually became Fort Columbia."

Visitors dropping by Fort Columbia Historical State Park can also enjoy the secluded beaches, hiking and biking trails, and other exciting activities after checking out Chinook Point.

Click HERE to check out Reader Digest's full list of neat historical landmarks across the country.