Latest On Triple H's Status With WWE

Legendary wrestler Paul 'Triple H' Levesque will resume his executive position as WWE's EVP of talent relations effective immediately on Friday (July 22), the company announced on its official website.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” Levesque said.

Last month, Levesque reportedly told people at the company's Performance Center that he's returned to lead its NXT developmental brand.

John Pollock of PostWrestling.com reports Levesque told people "he's back" while visiting the Orlando Performance Center on June 22, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

The June report came days after his wife, Stephanie McMahon, was named interim CEO and chairwoman of WWE amid her father, Vince McMahon, announcing his decision to step down from both roles last week as WWE's board continues an ongoing investigation into reports that McMahon paid $3 million in a hush-money settlement paid to a woman over an alleged affair.

Levesque officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in March and was absent from his role leading NXT after undergoing a heart procedure in September 2021.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE was keeping the Levesque's status quiet, but he was in good enough shape to be taking phone calls, days after his procedure.

The report indicated active WWE superstars were told they could contact Levesque, but weren't allowed to discuss any WWE business with him.

WWE shared news of Levesque's procedure in a news release shared on September 8.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event," the statement read. "The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

The 14-time former World Champion has overseen WWE's NXT brand and the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida throughout its launch, though the leadership role has been filled by his former tag-team partner and longtime close friend Shawn Michaels in his absence.