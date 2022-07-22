Lil Uzi Vert Serves Up Their 'Red & White' EP Ahead Of Forthcoming Album

Earlier this week, Uzi's girlfriend, JT of City Girls, confirmed the EP's release date on Twitter after the Generation Now rapper eluded to dropping the project in an Instagram post that promoted "Hittin My Shoulder." All the songs Lil Uzi Vert released this week are now available on all streaming services, but the full EP is only available on SoundCloud.



The Red & White EP is the first solo project Uzi has released since they delivered Eternal Atake in 2020. After providing the epic deluxe version Eternal Atake - LUV Vs. The World 2, Uzi followed up by teaming up with Future for their joint effort Pluto x Baby Pluto. The new EP is the prelude to Uzi's forthcoming album P!NK.



Although they dropped off "Demon High" last year, Uzi hasn't dropped a project since 2020. Instead, they hopped on other collaborative efforts. Earlier this year, he appeared on NIGO's track "Heavy" as well as other songs for Mura Masa, ZillaKami and Kidd G.



Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's New EP below.